Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from MON 4:00 PM PST until TUE 7:00 AM PST, North Bay Mountains, Santa Cruz Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
7
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 7:00 PM PST until TUE 3:00 PM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from SUN 10:00 PM PST until MON 4:00 PM PST, North Bay Mountains, Santa Cruz Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range
Wind Advisory
from SUN 10:00 PM PST until TUE 6:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay
Beach Hazard Statement
until MON 3:00 PM PST, Northern Monterey Bay
Wind Advisory
from MON 4:00 AM PST until TUE 7:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Wind Advisory
from SUN 10:00 PM PST until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County

Newsom's brother-in-law arrested for domestic violence

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Bay City News
article

A close up shot of a pair of handcuffs on a table.

ROSS, Calif. - Joshua Irwin Schiller, Gov. Newsom's brother-in-law, was arrested Wednesday night in Ross for alleged domestic violence, police officials said. 

Ross police officers responded shortly before 11 p.m. to a disturbance at a residence. 

Upon speaking with the residents and investigating the disturbance, responding officers determined Schiller had allegedly committed an act of domestic violence against his spouse/cohabitant.

According to police, the victim had visible injuries that were minor in nature and did not require immediate medical treatment. 

Schiller was arrested and booked at Marin County Jail on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

Schiller, 40 years old, is a partner at Boies Schiller Flexner law firm, which is based in New York with offices in San Francisco. 