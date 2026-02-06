NFL brings pro players to 500 students field day in SF

The Brief The league brought professional players, cheerleaders, and mascots to 500 kids as part of a youth health and wellness initiative called NFL Play 60. 49ers defensive end Sam Okuayinonu and former Raiders wide receiver Rocket Ismail were among some of the professionals coaching the kids through drills. NFL adds initiative for flag football ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics.



The NFL hosted a field day for San Francisco students in the Presidio on Friday ahead of Super Bowl weekend.

The league brought professional players, cheerleaders, and mascots to 500 kids as part of a youth health and wellness initiative called NFL Play 60.

Pro players run drills with kids

49ers defensive end Sam Okuayinonu showed the kids how to run a ball during drills.

"Being here with the kids is pretty cool man," he said.

Elijah Volberg, an eighth grader at Marina Middle School said he learned "how to hold the ball when you’re running you know keep it tight like this."

"I went up to him and said, ‘hi Sam,’ and I shook his hand," said Louai Alghem, also a student at Marina Middle.

NFL community relations senior manager Megan Mendoza said Play 60 is aimed at getting kids outside and off their screens for at least 60 minutes a day.

"This is something that happens with all 32 teams, all over, year-round," she said. "Kids are able to learn from an NFL player. It’s a two-hour, sometimes three-hour experience that we hope the takeaway it’ll last them a lifetime."

Program benefits schools

Participating schools are set to receive a youth health and wellness grant in celebration of the initiative’s 20th season, and the kids get to decide where that money goes.

This year, the league is putting a focus on flag football as the sport grows ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics.

High school football players were tapped to coach alongside the pros.

"It’s awesome for me, to see all these players," said Ryan Murphy, a junior and wide receiver for the Aptos High Mariners. "I don’t think I would ever expect that I would be out here helping coach, especially with NFL players."

The NFL also brought back legends, like former Raiders wide receiver Rocket Ismail, back in the Bay to encourage and inspire the youth.

"Being able to expose young boys and girls to different facets of what is possible, you never know what seed you’re planting," said Ismail.

The countdown continues for the big game on 49ers home turf.

Okuayinonu said he’s placing his bets on the Seattle Seahawks taking home the Lombardi trohpy.

"I played those guys two times in the last 3 weeks, and seeing how good they are, I’m happy for all those guys. I think they deserve to be in the Super Bowl," he said.