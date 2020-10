article

A swarm of earthquakes has rattled Southern California near the Mexico border but no damage or injuries were reported.

The U.S. Geological Survey says some 80 quakes -- the largest a magnitude-4.9 -- struck Imperial County near the Salton Sea between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday.

They were centered near the city of Westmorland. The quakes were in the Brawley seismic zone, where such swarms are common.