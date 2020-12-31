No fireworks show in San Francisco for New Year's Eve

It may be New Year's Eve, but the state and nation are still in the middle of a pandemic, which means there will be no fireworks in San Francisco to ring out 2020.

Health officials are still waiting to see if a surge in Christmas travel will lead to a surge in coronavirus cases in January, and there are orders for people not to gather in big groups.

"The Bay Area and the state are one fire with COVID," said UCSF Dr. Peter Chin-Hong. "So the chance of you encountering someone with COVID without symptoms is high."

As a result, many of the typical New Year's Eve celebrations in The City are canceled: Golden Gate Park will be shut off; and the Ocean Beach, Marina Green and Stern Grove parking lots will be closed until 5 a.m. Friday.

The usual firework celebrations have been canceled. Anyone holding an event in the city could receive a fine.

But there is something you can do to bring in the New Year. Some restaurants are offering special packages of food and drink that you can take home, or buy for someone else and have it delivered. Just make sure you don't eat the meal with lots of friends.