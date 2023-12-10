No injuries reported after house fire in San Francisco's Inner Sunset

An early morning fire broke out at a two-story home in San Francisco's Inner Sunset district on Sunday and spread to a nearby home, though there were no reported injuries, according to fire officials.

Firefighters responded to the residence in the 600 block of Judah Street around 7:03 a.m., and crews quickly gained control of the fire.

At least 40 firefighters were dispatched to the blaze, which appeared to have spread to a nearby home. Firefighters contained the fire by 8:15 a.m.

Fire officials said there were no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.