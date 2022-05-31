'No place for a horse': Animal control rescues horse found abandoned on streets of Philadelphia

article

A horse that was abandoned in the streets of Philadelphia is now in need of a new home.

The horse was found wandering down Darien Street in Hunting Park after allegedly being left by a man who brought him.

Concerned residents notified authorities and staff from Philadelphia's Animal Care & Control Team responded.

The horse, which has since been named Darien, is now in ACCT custody for treatment and care.

The agency says the horse is underweight and in need of some extra care.

It is not illegal to own a horse in Philadelphia, but the ACCT says there are better places to keep horses for adequate care and safety.