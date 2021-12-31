No 'realistic possibility' Northstar ski employee could still be alive, authorities say

Search teams in Tahoe said they are suspending their efforts to find a missing skier.

On Thursday, they said there is no realistic possibility that Rory Angelotta, 43, of Truckee is still alive.

The Northstar employee went skiing on Christmas Day and has not been seen since, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

He's an experienced skier, but searchers say this week's severe weather conditions were likely too much to handle

Earlier this week, Angelotta’s vehicle was found in the Northstar parking lot and calls to his phone have gone to voicemail, officials said.

The resort between Truckee and North Lake Tahoe has a peak elevation of 8,610 feet.

The Reno Gazette Journal reported the Comstock lift provides access to most of Northstar, including backcountry terrain, and that about 6 feet of fresh snow had fallen in the area after Angelotta was reported missing.