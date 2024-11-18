The North Bay braces for freezing temperatures, heavy rain

The North Bay is expected to get hit with freezing temperatures before the atmospheric river moves in late Tuesday.

A freeze warning for the region goes into effect at midnight to 8 a.m. Tuesday.

It is an especially tough time for the most vulnerable in this community, who are trying to get indoors.

Redwood Gospel Mission in Santa Rosa says it's the only emergency shelter in Sonoma County. It partners with 30 churches in the region to accommodate as many people as possible.

As the temperatures dip toward freezing levels on Monday night, the need for a warm place to stay becomes greater.

"It's nice and warm in the church. Afterwards, you get a nice warm meal," said resident Mike Swim.

Swim has spent the last month at the shelter, and volunteers to serve others.

"It feels good because I'm also the one that hands out clothes, three days a week to them, so I make sure they have extra clothes, extra warm socks," he said. "I'm out here during the day looking for a job, I have been wet."

Every night, the nonprofit converts the chapel to an overflow room to fit up to 20 extra people.

"We're entering into winter and not only are we seeing cold, but we're seeing torrential rains forecast, and those are just as dangerous, especially for people who think they can find shelter in a creek, under a bridge," said Executive Director of Redwood Gospel Mission Jeff Gilman. "We wanted to be there to provide that safety for them."

"It could be life or death. We know, we've lost friends, we've lost people that we know out in the cold," he added.

Sonoma County is also home to many farmers. The cold conditions could be dangerous to animals, as well as vegetation and crops.

"We all have to take care of our animals and anticipate what's going to happen. This weather wasn't here a few days ago, it just suddenly popped up," said Mike Weber of Weber Family Farms.

Webers Family Farms owns more than 300,000 chickens and a few hundred sheep that stay indoors.

"Theyve got a barn that they go into and they'll all huddle together and they've got lots of wool on them, so it keeps them nice and warm," he said. "The chickens are perfectly fine, we adjust the ventilation so we're pulling less cool air into the building and it keeps the temperature moderated at 70-75 degrees."