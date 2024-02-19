North Bay contends with affects of strong winds, rain

This weekend's storm continued to take a toll on parts of the Bay Area on Monday.

Rain and wind brought down trees, caused power outages, and resulted in some flooding.

"We’re going to keep our fingers crossed that we get our power back on," said Tera Ancona, who owns Cibo Bakery in Sausalito. High winds from the storm knocked out power to the largely industrial section of the city where her bakery is located at around 1 p.m.

"It really impacts our bottom line," said Ancona, frustrated about the frequency of outages in the area.

Featured article

"I think it’s the aging infrastructure," added Ancona. "We’re being subjected to a power outage every single time that the wind blows, or it’s raining, and you know it’s affecting my business terribly, not only mine, but others in this area."

Two weeks ago, the area also lost electricity after a powerful atmospheric river system hit the region.

"We’re dealing with refrigeration and temperature-controlled products," said Ancona, who added that she hoped the power would come back on before everything needed to be tossed.

"It’s been pretty frustrating," said Gus Gossett, who also lost power to his home and put some ice in the refrigerator to keep the food cool."But I know these guys are working as hard as they can to get it back up."

Then over in East Santa Rosa, thousands of residents lost power around 9:22 p.m. as a thunderstorm moved across the city, the fire department said.

The storm kept Pacific Gas and Electric and those who work for tree trimming services busy across the North Bay.

The owner of Treemasters tree service in San Rafael, provided photos of just a few of the large trees that came down across Marin County, which his team were called to on Monday.

Meantime, Napa County Fire volunteers were also put to work, clearing a tree which came down across Old Sonoma Road.

Flooding also remained an issue on Monday in parts of the North Bay. In Windsor, a nearby creek overflowed its banks and inundated part of Mark West Station Road with more than two feet of water.