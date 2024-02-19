Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from MON 5:00 AM PST until MON 10:00 PM PST, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
8
High Wind Warning
from MON 5:00 AM PST until TUE 4:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Northern Lake County
Airport Weather Warning
until MON 11:15 AM PST, San Francisco Bay Shoreline
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 AM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Flood Watch
until TUE 9:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flood Watch
until WED 4:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Wind Advisory
until TUE 4:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Flood Watch
until WED 10:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

San Francisco Bay Area weather: Storm knocks down trees and power, more rain in store

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 7:52AM
Oakland
KTVU FOX 2

OAKLAND, Calif. - The storm system that rolled through on Sunday isn't done yet: The rain is expected to last through late Wednesday. 

Meteorologists say moderate to heavy rain is still expected on President's Day, and there is the possibility of thunderstorms and landslides, although there are periods when the sun could peek through as well. 

The Earth is already so wet, trees have also been falling throughout the Bay Area.

One such tree came down about 3 a.m. on Highway 13 in Oakland, which also sent one driver to the hospital, officials said. 

Large tree falls on Highway 13 in Oakland

Other trees came down on the North Bay, where power was also knocked out for some. 

"We were reading in the living room…and then we saw some sparking," said Bonnie McDonell, who lost power Sunday when a large tree came down on power lines outside her home in Sebastopol.

Police quickly closed off a section of Hayden Avenue as crews worked to remove the tree and restore power to the neighborhood. 

In Pittsburg, police were looking at whether the wet weather played a role in a driver slamming a car into a power pole at 2251 Harbor Street about 9 p.m. Sunday.

The collision took out power in the area for hours, and crews weren't expected to repair it until 1 p.m. Monday. 

Police closed streets in the area as a result. 

And west of Sunol, the storm caused damage to Niles Canyon Road, a portion which was closed until crews could repair a huge crack in the asphalt. 

Areas such as Santa Cruz in the south and the Sierra up north got socked in with weather, too.

In two days, areas in Santa Cruz have seen about five inches of rain and the ocean has been raging with dangerous waves.

And in Soda Springs, UC Berkeley's Central Sierra Snow Lab at Soda Springs said Sunday morning it had 7.5 inches of snow at 8 a.m.   

Rain cracks Niles Canyon Road west of Sunol

Car slams into power pole in Pittsburg

