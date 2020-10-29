North Bay hospital staff contract coronavirus outside work; employees must now get repeated tests

A surprise for a small North Bay hospital: coronavirus among a dozen staff members.

And now, every employee and patient at Healdsburg District Hospital is being tested multiple times.

"It was eye opening, certainly enough to take definitive action," said Hospital Director Brian Seekins.

The hospital, with fewer than 50 beds, screens employees for infection and tests regularly, depending on job assignment.

The positive result showed up in routine screening and triggered an immediate investigation.

"I work night shift here, I've been here 30 years, and I've never seen anything like this," said a hospital housekeeper who declined to give her name.

She expressed frustration that her hospital colleagues apparently contracted COVID-19 outside of work.

"I don't understand why people are not following the rules, wearing their masks on the outside, or whatever it is they're doing."

Seekins showed KTVU the tent outside the hospital, set up for the pandemic, but occupied at capacity now to get almost 300 staffers tested en masse.

Everyone infected has been sent home to isolate.

No hospital patients have tested positive.

A round of testing on Monday turned up one new infected employee, bringing the total to 13 so far.

On Thursday, everyone will report to the tent for another round of rapid tests.

"We start at 4 a.m. and end at 8 p.m., because we need to capture everyone on all the shifts," explained Seekins.

Healdsburg Hospital administrators say contact tracing has shown the virus did not come from inside the facility.

The affected employees do not all work on the same unit, and it appears they got infected separately.

"These kinds of situations are going to occur and we have to rapidly respond," said Sonoma County's Public Health Officer Sundari Mase.

Mase likens the Healdsburg situation to an August outbreak at Santa Rosa's Memorial Hospital, the area's largest medical center.

At Memorial, several patients were infected, along with almost 30 workers, and many employees claimed the facility failed to protect them.

The strategy then, as now, is to test every other day or so for a full two weeks.

"And at the end of all that, re-test them yet again," said Mase, "to ensure they find every single person who was a case and got them isolated."

Widespread community transmission has Sonoma County mired in the state's most restrictive Purple Tier, with commerce at a standstill compared to other Bay Area counties.

In recent weeks, Public Health has also been dealing with a spiraling outbreak at St. Francis Assisted Living, in the Roseland area of Santa Rosa.

St. Francis has had about 30 cases among residents and staff, leaving them chronically short-handed.

"It is a challenge, I don't think it's something new to the county, or the Bay Area," said Seekins, concerned that Healdsburg Hospital might have trouble covering shifts if more employees have to head into isolation.

The hospital has 8 Emergency Room beds and 17 beds in its Medical- Surgical ward.

In addition, there are 17 long-term beds in a skilled nursing facility on the property.

"These are trying times, hard, scary, intimidating times, and the cream is rising to the top," said Seekins, noting how hospital staff is demonstrating teamwork getting through the challenge.

"They get into health care to help people but I don't think they imagined a pandemic, and it adds additional stress and weight."

For the housekeeper already concerned about safety, finding Covid among co-workers is distressing.

"Because you don't know if you're bringing it home to your family or not, and because some people will test positive and some people won't and you won't know whether you got it or you don't ."

A few of the infected Healdsburg Hospital workers also work shifts at other health care facilities in the area, necessitating even more contact tracing.

In a statement hospital CEO Jim Schuessler noted, "we cannot control the actions of individuals once they leave our facilities, placing the burden of responsibility squarely on their shoulders."

The statement goes on to urge employees to "stop this incident and prevent future ones".

The hospital is evaluating elective medical procedures daily, but so far has not altered any of its normal operations.

