North Bay photographer wins contest for this image

Kent Porter, a photographer with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat, won a top award for his stunning image of a CalFire helicopter making an air drop during the summer.

Specifically, the photo shows billowing smoke from the Golf Fire at the foot of Clear Lake's Mt. Konocti on the Buckingham Peninsula on Aug. 8.

The National Press Photographers Association tweeted out the photo and the congratulatory remarks on Friday. Porter won the 'West Regional Clip Contest Photographer of the Year" in 2019.

