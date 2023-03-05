North Bay Tae Kwon Do instructor arrested for sex crimes against minor: Police

A North Bay Tae Kwon Do instructor was arrested for alleged criminal sexual activity with a 10-year-old girl, authorities said,

Joshua Boyes of Sausalito is accused of having committed illegal sexual acts with a student. Police said the 35-year-old was first investigated after the victim's mother reported the allegations on Friday.

Sausalito police arrested Boyes on Sunday after questioning him.

Officials said the crime took place in the 400 block of Litho St in a city-owned building.

Boyes is contracted by the City of Sausalito to teach Tae Kwon Do at the facility where the crime allegedly occurred, according to officials.

He is charged with lewd acts with a minor child and oral copulation with a minor child. He is currently held in the Marin County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Authorities are asking for any potential victims to come forward.

"We are concerned there could be more victims," said Stacie Gregory, acting police chief of the Sausalito Police Department. "If any other family has evidence that their child also may have had inappropriate contact with Boyes, please contact the Sausalito Police Department."