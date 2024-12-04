North Beach & Chinatown supervisor says future of SF depends on his district



San Francisco will see a number of new city supervisors in the coming year, and Danny Sauter, a political newcomer, will be among them.

He will represent District 3, which includes North Beach and Chinatown.

It's a new beginning for San Francisco with new leaders.

On Tuesday night in North Beach, Sauter was joined by Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie at the grand opening of the iconic North Beach Restaurant under new ownership.

"A desire to believe in San Francisco again. Understanding that we love San Francisco, but we want it to love us back sometimes," said Sauter.

Francesco Covucci, the new owner of North Beach Restaurant, said the success of this area depends on other neighborhoods.

"It's very important that the Financial District keeps growing at night. We're going to take a lot of benefits here in North Beach."

In addition to North Beach and Chinatown, District 3 includes a part of the Financial District.

"Frankly, they're some of the most challenging neighborhoods. The future of San Francisco is dependent on District 3," said Sauter,

Seven years ago, he said he got involved in his own neighborhood and co-founded the North Beach Farmer's Market and saw how difficult the permitting process was.

"It's so broken that the city is getting in the way of a farmer's market. And the same system is getting in the way of our housing crisis, the drug crisis, and all these other things," said Sauter.

He said he plans to work with the other supervisors and the new mayor to bring change and cut the red tape.

Sauter said delivering meals to those in need during COVID organizing street cleanups, and fundraising as an executive director of a nonprofit who built a new computer lab in Chinatown,

helped familiarize him with community needs.

"I was out and about at 2am and couldn't find a place to eat. I think we need to bring that back to Chinatown," said Chinatown merchant Laura Li.

Her family owns Waverly Services and Print.

Li said she voted for Sauter because she wanted a supervisor who would help small businesses." When there is a liberal supervisor, I feel like they're worried about the very, very low income versus people who are going from low income to middle wage to make a better living on their own."

Back in North Beach, one dignitary attending the North Beach Restaurant grand opening said revitalizing downtown is key to the success of the city.

"How to get people to live in the center of the city and quick measures to incentivize."

Sauter says the opening of North Beach Restaurant is important because it "gives people a little more hope… It gives them confidence in the city moving in the right direction."

Sauter will be sworn in as District 3 Supervisor on Jan. 8. He and the other supervisors will select a new board president that same day.

