North Carolina trooper struck by brother during traffic stop dies from injuries

A North Carolina trooper was hit and killed by his brother, a fellow trooper, during a traffic stop Monday, authorities said .

Trooper John Horton was conducting a traffic stop in Rutherford County just before 9 p.m. when his brother, Trooper James Horton, was responding to assist. Trooper James lost control of his vehicle and collided with his brother’s patrol vehicle, officials said. Trooper John and the driver detained during the traffic stop were struck while standing along the side of the road.

Trooper John, a fifteen-year veteran, was transported to a Spartanburg hospital where he died of his injuries. The detained driver, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trooper James was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries and has since been released.

"Our hearts are broken with the loss of our friend and our brother, Trooper John Horton" Colonel Freddy L. Johnson Jr. said in a press release. "For all involved in this tragic event the coming days will undoubtedly be difficult, but we are committed to stand alongside with them with our thoughts, prayers and unwavering support."

Further information regarding the ongoing investigation should be directed to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Additionally, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol Collision Reconstruction Unit is assisting with the investigation.

