Northern California woman tracks lost luggage landing in multiple cities with smart tags

A Northern California woman said she has been fighting to get her luggage back a full month after a trip to Europe.

Terri Stackhouse recently flew from San Francisco to Ireland, and had placed smart tags in her luggage for the trip.

She said her bag never made it past a layover in London, which meant she made her 3-week trip without it.

And now, a month later, she is still watching her luggage make a trek around the world.

"It went from Heathrow, and made the trek over to dublin," said Stackhouse. "So I guess since we weren't there, it went back. Then it said it went to Dubai, and then it went back to Heathrow, and then it went back to Dubai and Heathrow, and at one point since I've been home it's gone to New Delhi."

The airline originally told her it would only take a few days to get her luggage back, but she is still without it.