Northern Lights may be visible in the Bay Area

The Brief A strong solar storm occurred on May 30, and charged particles from the sun have been approaching the Earth at extreme speeds. During this time there are greater chances of the Northern Lights moving into Northern California. The particles collide with gasses in the earth's atmosphere. Shades of red, blue, green, and pink can light up the dark sky during a Northern Lights show.



The Northern Lights are back!

A strong solar storm occurred on May 30, and charged particles from the sun have been approaching the Earth at extreme speeds – about 4.3 million MPH.

A remote fire camera in Modoc County was able to capture the beautiful aurora colors on the morning of June 1.

What they're saying:

Scientists from the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center are forecasting another big surge of charged particles on Sunday night between 8 p.m. and 11p.m.

During this time, there are greater chances of the Northern Lights moving into Northern California.

The phenomenon:

Northern Lights occur when a strong solar storm sends charged particles to the earth.

The particles collide with gasses in the earth's atmosphere. Shades of red, blue, green, and pink can light up the dark sky during a Northern Lights show.

The activity is usually focused near the poles. A strong solar storm can lead to more coverage around the world.

If your area is free from clouds, look up to the sky after 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Sunday sunset is at 8:26 p.m.