Not everyone happy with new Windsor mayor following sex scandal

The town of Windsor has a new mayor following the scandal around its former mayor, Dominic Foppoli.

But not everyone is happy about the town’s new leadership.

The town council on Thursday appointed its vice mayor to the position.

But during public comment, some residents criticized councilmembers, saying they wanted to seat newly appointed town council member Rosa Reynoza instead. They cited the outpouring of support for her. And if the council wouldn't choose her, many residents said they wanted a special election, instead of having the council appoint someone.

However, the council voted 3-1 to seat Sam Salmon as the new mayor. He is a longtime member of the city council, first elected in 1994.

Salmon was appointed following the recent fallout over former mayor Foppoli, who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault and misconduct, first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle.

He resigned last week and continues to deny the allegations.

The town also passed a resolution in support of all survivors.

