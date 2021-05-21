Embattled mayor of Windsor, accused of sexual assault, resigns: reports

article

Though he has maintained his innocence and has previously refused to step down, the mayor of the California wine country town of Windsor on Friday announced he is resigning, effective immediately.

Dominic Foppoli did not immediately respond for comment to KTVU.

But the San Francisco Chronicle and a KCBS reporter confirmed the news.

In early April, the San Francisco Chronicle first uncovered multiple allegations of sexual assault against him dating back 17 years.

About a week later, Foppoli said he'd "step back" from most formal duties and from being an "active mayor," but would remain on the council.

At the time, he issued this statement: "Through prayer and in speaking with residents over the course of this week, it has become clear to me that the Town Council will not function at the level expected by its citizens if I remain actively involved, given the strong reaction to the allegations against me."

Since the news report came out, Foppoli has denied the women’s claims, writing that he is "completely innocent of the conduct alleged" and he said the accusations against him were driven by politics.

"Despite the clear political and social machinations that are outwardly and obviously driving the effort to put my head on a spike, I never imagined I would be pursued as a trophy to warn those who dare to have a positive impact in public service regardless of ideology," Foppoli wrote a few days after the report came out.

The mayor said he had never "pressured any female to engage in sexual conduct with me," but did not address any of the specific accusations, which include forced oral copulation and rape.

To date, nine women have now come forward to say Foppoli assaulted them in incidents from 2002 to 2019.

Foppoli's resignation on Friday came less than three hours after Chronicle reporters emailed him seeking comment about a police report a woman filed in Palm Beach, Florida, alleging that he sexually assaulted her in March 2021.

"It is with a heavy heart that I am resigning, effective today," Foppoli said in the statement to the Chronicle. "I have always and will always maintain that I did not engage in any non-consensual sexual acts with any woman. I recently learned that a woman in Palm Beach, Florida is accusing me of non-consensual acts while I was visiting there in March of this year. She made her allegations after she learning of the April 8, 2021 San Francisco Chronicle story. I have no doubt she is making these allegations in an attempt to leverage the situation to her advantage."

Fopppoli addressed his statements to "the Residents of Windsor," adding he did "not want undue national attention to have a negative impact on the Windsor community because of lawful, but poor choices, I have made in the recent past."

The Sonoma County Sheriff and the Attorney General's Office are investigating Foppoli.

The AG is involved because one of the six women claiming sexual crimes against Foppoli works as a Sonoma County prosecutor.

