Woman accused of attacking 9-year-old boy, stealing bike, Novato police say

Police in the North Bay arrested a Brentwood woman Wednesday after she allegedly attacked a child at an apartment complex.

Novato police say they responded to the complex on Ignacio Boulevard around 1 p.m. on reports of a woman hitting a young boy and trying to steal his bike.

Officers said they were able to restrain the woman and stop her from attacking the 9-year-old boy.

The child suffered minor injuries, according to police.

The suspect, 29-year-old Kadija Sultan, was not familiar to the boy, police said.

She was arrested and booked into the Marin County Jail on charges of robbery and child abuse.

Jail records show she's being held in custody on $75,000 bail.

Police are crediting neighbors and witnesses for stepping in to help the child.

"While we do not typically encourage community members to become physically involved with in-progress crimes for safety reasons, however we thank and commend our neighbors who intervened to protect this young child," the department said.