Novato high school students return to class, Brentwood leaders discuss reopening plans

Some high school students in Novato Unified School District are returning to class on Monday, as leaders in Contra Costa County's Brentwood discuss reopening plans.

Now that Marin County is in the red tier, 9th and 10th-grade students will return to their schools with a hybrid schedule. That includes Novato, San Marin and Oak high schools.

Eleventh and 12th grades will return next Monday.



"She's excited, I mean she's bummed it's not every day," said Hope Blackman, who has a student at Novato High. "But she's definitely excited."

Seventh and 8th-graders in the district returned to campus in a hybrid model last month.

Meanwhile, the Brentwood school board and administrators will meet on Monday to discuss their return to in-person learning.

An emergency board meeting was held on Saturday, and the Brentwood Union School District reversed a previous decision and voted to reopen elementary and middle schools.

They will open in four weeks in a hybrid format as long as Contra Costa County is in the red tier.

