Novato shooting prompts shelter-in-place order as police search for suspect
NOVATO, Calif. - Several law enforcement agencies are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning on a Novato roadway.
Suspect sought
What we know:
The shooting happened on Alameda del Prado between Ignacio Boulevard and Posada Del Sol.
The California Highway Patrol, Novato Police Department and the Marin County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene. Authorities said they are continuing to search for a suspect.
Road closed
Alameda del Prado remains closed between Ignacio Boulevard and Posada Del Sol as the investigation continues.
Shelter-in-place order
Novato police urged residents to shelter in place at about 10:32 a.m. while officers investigated the incident.
No additional details were immediately available.
The Source: This story was written based on information from the California Highway Patrol.