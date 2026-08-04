Novato shooting prompts shelter-in-place order as police search for suspect

The Brief The California Highway Patrol, Novato Police Department and Marin County Sheriff's Office are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting in Novato. Authorities are searching for a suspect following the shooting on Alameda del Prado between Ignacio Boulevard and Posada Del Sol. Alameda del Prado remains closed, and police issued a shelter-in-place order for nearby residents while the investigation continues.



Several law enforcement agencies are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday morning on a Novato roadway.

Suspect sought

What we know:

The shooting happened on Alameda del Prado between Ignacio Boulevard and Posada Del Sol.

The California Highway Patrol, Novato Police Department and the Marin County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene. Authorities said they are continuing to search for a suspect.

Road closed

Alameda del Prado remains closed between Ignacio Boulevard and Posada Del Sol as the investigation continues.

Shelter-in-place order

Novato police urged residents to shelter in place at about 10:32 a.m. while officers investigated the incident.

No additional details were immediately available.