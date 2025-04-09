Novato police investigating shooting, shelter-in-place in effect

Novato police are investigating a shooting in the Hamilton area on Wednesday night. The shooting has triggered a shelter-in-place for area residents.

Shelter-in-place

What we know:

The Novato Police Department said they got the call of shots fired at 7:30 p.m. in the area of Nave Drive and State Access Road south of a Safeway shopping center.

When officers arrived, they found one adult victim with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital and their condition is said to be non-life-threatening. No further information about the victim was available.

Police told KTVU they are searching for a group of young people who may be associated with the shooting.

The Marin County Sheriff's Department and the Notato Fire Department are also at the scene investigating what officials initially called "a disturbance involving a group of juveniles."

Residents in the following areas have been told to shelter-in-place until further notice.



South of Hamilton Parkway

East of Nave

New Beginnings Area

Bolling Dr.

Hamilton Elementary School

Randolph Dr.

Lanham Dr.

Martin Dr.

Residents in these areas are being told to stay inside, lock their doors and that police canines are searching for the suspects involved. Others are being told to avoid the area.

Police are also using drones and a California Highway Patrol helicopter to assist in their search.

No further suspect information or details about what led up to the shooting were immediately available.