Novato swears in its first female chief of police

The city of Novato sworn in its first female chief of police Tuesday.

Chief Beth Johnson is a Bay Area native with a 28-year career in law enforcement. Prior to this current position, she was a police captain in Martinez, according to the City of Novato's press release.

Johnson is Novato's 12th chief of police, replacing Chief Matthew McCaffrey who retired in December.

SEE ALSO: Chilling surveillance video shows the deadly shooting of a rideshare food delivery driver in Oakland