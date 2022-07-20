Expand / Collapse search

Novato swears in its first female chief of police

By KTVU Staff
The city of Novato welcomes their first female police chief, Chief Beth Johnson.

NOVATO, Calif. - The city of Novato sworn in its first female chief of police Tuesday. 

Chief Beth Johnson is a Bay Area native with a 28-year career in law enforcement. Prior to this current position, she was a police captain in Martinez, according to the City of Novato's press release

Johnson is Novato's 12th chief of police, replacing Chief Matthew McCaffrey who retired in December. 

