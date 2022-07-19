Chilling surveillance video shows the deadly shooting of a rideshare food delivery driver in Oakland



The family members of a driver in Oakland shot and killed while working are demanding justice. The brazen shooting happened Sunday morning in Oakland's Little Saigon, along 13th Avenue in East Oakland. It was captured on surveillance video.

Community members said they're terrified.

Patrick Kon Woo Fung's family and girlfriend said they cannot believe he's gone.

Police are offering a reward of up to $12,500 for information leading to an arrest and they released surveillance video of the incident.

On Tuesday afternoon in observance of Chinese tradition, family members honored Fung by burning incense at the location where he was shot and killed in East Oakland. They said he was in his car, waiting to deliver a food order for a ride-sharing service.

His girlfriend Judy, who doesn't speak English, asked KTVU not to show her face. In Cantonese, she described the 52-year-old as a good, hardworking and responsible man who took care of her and his parents.

She said she's devastated.

Surveillance video shows two men walking up and opening Fung's car door. The suspects can be heard saying something and four seconds later, the sound of a single gunshot.

Fung died at the scene.

His family said his cell phone and wallet were still there and that the suspects ran to a dark-colored SUV parked around the corner.

They fled the scene with the help of a getaway driver.

"Personally, I was devastated," said Jim Nguyen, a community leader who is helping Hung's family,

"To see a young man die like that is unbelievable."

Judy said she's struggling to accept that Fung's life ended suddenly and senselessly. She said shortly before he was killed, he had dropped her off in Chinatown to shop. Fung delivered food on weekends to make extra money on top of working fulltime at a warehouse. Judy said she's now too scared to leave the home she shared with Fung.

"When I sit in a car, I have to look around 'cause I think someone's going to rob me. What kind of Oakland are we living in? questions Nguyen.

Fung's family said they hope police catch the suspects quickly and that they deserve life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Relatives said they don't want the suspects to hurt anyone else.

To help Fung's family you can donate to a Gofundme.

