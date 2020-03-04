Number of coronavirus cases in Santa Clara County jumps to 14

The Santa Clara County public health department has confirmed three additional cases of coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 14.

The three new cases are all men. The first man is hospitalized and the method of exposure is under investigation.

The second and third of Wednesday's new cases are "close contacts" to an existing confirmed coronavirus case. Both of these men are in isolation at home.

On Tuesday, officials announced the 10th and 11th COVID-19 cases.

Gov. New has declared a state of emergency to allocate $37 million for resources to combat the outbreak.