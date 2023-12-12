Nurses in Daly City make plans to picket over cuts to employer's medical coverage

Nurses in Daily City are expected to walk picket lines Tuesday morning over recent cuts to their medical coverage at Seton Medical Center.

Workers say their employer's new medical plan now includes high co-pays for services that used to be covered at no cost.

The plan also removes 60% of the physicians who had been included under their previous plan, workers say.

KTVU reached out to AHMC, the hospital's owner, for comment, but we have not yet heard back.