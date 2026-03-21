Nurses rally in Alameda to protest federal health care cuts

The Brief Nurses rallied Saturday outside Alameda Hospital as part of a nationwide "Red Alert" tour protesting proposed federal cuts to Medicare and Medicaid. Health professionals and community members said they are already seeing the effects of strained resources.



A large group of nurses rallied Saturday outside Alameda Hospital as part of a nationwide "Red Alert" tour, protesting proposed federal cuts to Medicare and Medicaid.

Organized by National Nurses United, the demonstration targeted policies backed by President Donald Trump and leaders in Congress, which nurses say will reduce funding for critical health care services.

Dig Deeper

What they're saying:

Nurses and community members said they are already seeing the effects of strained resources.

"We’re seeing longer waits, we’re seeing cuts to services," said Courtenay Gonzalez, an ICU nurse at Alameda Hospital.

Mary Turner, president of National Nurses United, said patients are arriving sicker because they cannot afford preventive care.

"What we’re seeing is people coming in with higher and higher acuity," said Turner. "The reason is, no one can afford preventative care."

By the numbers:

The Alameda Health System, which operates Alameda Hospital, said it could lose up to $100 million annually by 2030 following passage of H.R. 1, a sweeping federal spending bill that includes major reductions to Medicare and Medicaid.

Community members voiced concern about the potential local impact.

"Any cuts to those programs are going to affect the veterans of this area," said Geoff Collins, who added he recently received emergency care for a possible stroke at the hospital.

Alameda Health System responds

The other side:

In a statement, Alameda Health System acknowledged the challenges posed by the legislation, saying in part:

"The legislation includes substantial reductions to Medicaid funding, one of the primary sources of revenue for safety-net providers and is projected to have a material impact on our system in the years ahead. At the same time, we want to reassure our patients, staff and community that AHS has been actively preparing for these changes. Over the past year, we have taken deliberate and proactive steps to strengthen our financial sustainability, improve operational efficiency and protect access to essential services. The protest is part of a broader national tour by the nurses’ union. Organizers argue that some federal health care funding is being redirected to the Department of Homeland Security, which they say received an additional $75 billion under the bill."

"I didn’t have a voice in cutting the trillion dollars to the hospitals, but I’m trying to stand up for it now," said Gonzalez. "I just hope we’re not too late."

Big picture view:

The debate comes as lawmakers in Congress remain deadlocked over funding for the Department of Homeland Security, resulting in another partial temporary government shutdown.

Democrats have withheld support for a new budget until Republicans agree to changes in immigration enforcement policies.

"People are really sick, and they need help," said Gonzalez. "They’re scared to come here, afraid of seeing ICE outside and not being able to come in."

The "Red Alert" tour is scheduled to continue in Oroville, California, on April 25.