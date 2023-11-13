Nurses to picket outside of Fremont hospital

Nurses at a Fremont hospital are planning to go on strike on Monday morning to raise awareness about a new proposal from hospital management.

The nurses say the proposal would redirect staff nurses when the hospital is short-staffed. However, the nurses say it would force them to work in areas with different equipment without the proper training. The nurses say this would put patients at risk.

The picketing is expected to begin at 6 a.m. KTVU contacted Washington Hospital for a comment, and we're waiting to hear back.