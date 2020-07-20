Nursing staff in Santa Rosa hold 5-day strike over pay during coronavirus pandemic

Hundreds of those in the nursing department at a Santa Rosa hospital were on the picket lines beginning on Monday as they struggle with management over pay, health care premiums and paid time off.

The 700 essential workers at Santa Rosa Memorial on strike include nursing assistants, respiratory therapists, dietary aides, housekeepers and medical technicians. They plan to hold a 5-day strike.

Negotiations between the union representing them and memorial hospital management have broken down, and federal mediators brought in.

The workers were initially supposed to go on strike in February and postponed it because of the pandemic.

But now, nearly six months later, workers say things have only gotten worse.

"Right now, in my department, six people have gone home sick," said Mito Gonzales. "No, we haven't been given what we needed. The hospital doesn't care, they're just here to make money."

Steven Batson, an anesthesiology technician, said that he's working with "outdated equipment, outdated ventilators, outdated anesthesia machines, like IV poles that aren't even functional" in the trauma center. The hospital is the North Bay's only trauma center.

In a statement, the hospital management said: "We are deeply disappointed" by the strike and as COVID cases rise in Sonoma County. "Continue to be prepared for the worst-case scenario." The statement calls its offer "generous" during an extremely "challenging environment for hospitals."

Corporate parent Providence received a half-billion in COVID stimulus.

The hospital will bring in replacement workers and keep it's emergency department open.