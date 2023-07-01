2 arrested in Oakland airport drug bust

article

Two people were arrested after a cache of fentanyl, meth, and other drugs were seized by officers patrolling Oakland's airport, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

Deputies with Airport Police Services were investigating vehicle code violations at a traffic enforcement stop, which led to the discovery of drugs and the consequent arrests, the sheriff's office said.

The seizure allegedly included 5.27 lbs. of fentanyl, 7.9 lbs. of methamphetamine, 3 oz. of heroin, 1.6 oz. of crack cocaine, 313 counterfeit M-30 fentanyl pills, and 17.4 g of Xanax bars. Deputies also found more than $12,000, packing materials, and digital scales.

The suspects were not identified and the sheriff's office did not specify when the arrests were made.