Oakland Arena, Coliseum management to lay off 1,600 workers

The Brief Legends Global, the management company for the Oakland Arena and Coliseum since 2012, plans to cease operations and lay off its entire staff at the end of the year. More than 1,600 employees will be affected across positions including janitorial, hospitality, guest services, and stagehands, according to a state WARN notice. The mass layoffs come as pending sales move forward to transfer the Coliseum to the African American Sports and Entertainment Group and the Arena to Oak View Group.



The management company overseeing the Oakland Arena and Oakland Coliseum will cease operations and lay off its entire workforce by the end of the year, according to a notice filed with the state.

1,600 layoffs

Why you should care:

Legends Global, which has managed the complex since 2012, disclosed in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification notice that more than 1,600 employees will be laid off when the company ends operations at the site.

The planned job cuts span a wide range of roles at both venues, affecting stagehands, janitors, hospitality staff, and guest services workers.

Specifically, the breakdown includes these employees: 981 stagehands, 209 people in guest services, 149 people in food and beverage and hospitality, 117 security guards, 67 janitors, 45 people in administration, and 18 stationary engineers and wardrobe dressers.

The shutdown arrives amid major ownership transitions for the property.

Employees can reapply to be rehired

What's next:

A deal to sell the Coliseum to the African American Sports and Entertainment Group is currently moving forward, alongside a separate deal to sell the Oakland Arena to the Oak View investment group.

Ray Bobbitt, a spokesperson for Oakland Acquisition Co., told the San Francisco Chronicle on Tuesday that Oak View Group plans to rehire all unionized employees that were laid off by Legends. But they will have to reapply.