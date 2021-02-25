Baseball is back and Oakland A's fans may be able to see games in person this season at the Coliseum.

But it will all depend on COVID restrictions.



The A's are planning capacity restrictions once fans are allowed at the ballpark.

Fans will be socially distanced in what the team is calling "fan pods."

The A's say only single-game tickets will be available this season.

The team's home opener is on April 1 against the Houston Astros.