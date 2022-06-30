Oakland A's get approval from state agency to use port for stadium

The San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission voted Thursday to move forward with the Oakland A's stadium project at Howard Terminal.

The commission voted 23 to 2 to reclassify a 56-acre terminal at the Port of Oakland as a mixed-use area where a new ballpark could be built. The vote is the first in a series of legal hurdles the team would have to overcome before it gets permission to break ground for the project.

The BCDC must give its permission whenever a port is to be used for a non-maritime purpose, such as a ballpark or stadium.

Other government bodies, including the Oakland City Council, must still vote on the A's plans.

Mayor Libby Schaaf said the vote "moves Oakland toward a more prosperous future. Our city has historically been overlooked for major economic development, but today that story about Oakland changes."