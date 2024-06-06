Oakland Ballers pitcher makes history as first female opener

article

The Oakland Ballers will make history on Thursday when trailblazer Kelsie Whitmore takes the mound as the first female opening pitcher in the Pioneer League, an independent league partnered with Major League Baseball.

Whitmore will be the opener for the B's third match-up in a six-game series at home against the Yolo High Wheelers of Davis.

The 25-year-old California native from San Diego is no a stranger to breaking barriers.

As a teenager, she was the first female to play baseball at Temecula Valley High School.

At age 17, the outfielder and pitcher signed with the Sonoma Stompers of the Pacific Association.

She went on to play collegiate softball at Cal State Fullerton.

And in 2022, she became the first woman to sign with a MLB partner league when she joined the Atlantic League's Staten Island FerryHawks. She marked history with the team as the first woman to ever start and pitch there.

In an earlier interview with KTVU sports anchor Jason Appelbuam, Whitmore spoke about the responsibility she feels to serve as an example for young female athletes.

"I am doing the best I can to be a role model for younger girls, striving to help them achieve their goals and dreams," the baseball player said. "To me it's an honor to be a part of that, to be given that opportunity."

Ahead of their game on Thursday, the Ballers gave a shout-out to its pioneer player on social media and invited fans to "Experience HISTORY TONIGHT as Kelsie opens our game tonight against the High Wheelers!"

Like its opening pitcher, the Ballers have defied expectations so far in its young inaugural season.

On Tuesday, its home opener was marked with a sell-out crowd after an astounding accomplishment to get the previously run-down Raimondi Park in West Oakland ready for its first ever home game day – even though they lost 9-3 to the Yolo High Wheelers.

And now, with Whitmore taking the mound as opener, the team will continue to push the boundaries.

First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.