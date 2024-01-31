Expand / Collapse search
Oakland-based Clorox hires security guards to escort employees downtown

By KTVU staff
Published 
Oakland
Clorox hires extra security guards in Oakland

Clorox hires extra security guards in Oakland to protect workers against getting robbed.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland-based Clorox is the latest business downtown to take steps to protect its workers from crime.

The company says it's hired additional uniformed security guards to escort employees from its building at 12th and Broadway to BART, parking lots, restaurants and coffee shops.

And they've also conducted safety awareness training with BART police.

"Oakland has been our global headquarters for more than 110 years, and we are committed to making the city better and safer for everyone," the company said in a statement.

KTVU was the first to report that Kaiser Permanente, also based in Oakland, took steps to protect its employees from daytime muggings. 

At least two groups of Kaiser employees were robbed in late December, one group at gunpoint, which prompted Kaiser management to suggest that employees stay in for lunch, among other safety measures. 

Blue Shield has also announced similar strategies, such as offering ride-share services to get Oakland employees to work. 

The large companies have not threatened to leave Oakland.

Rather, they are navigating how to do business in the city, which is experiencing a high number of thefts and break-ins.

Other businesses, such as In-N-Out near the airport, are simply leaving Oakland altogether. 

Violent crime rose by 21% from 2022 to 2023, with robberies up 38% and burglaries up 23% across the city. 
 