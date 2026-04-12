Oakland to begin ticketing at Sunday parking meters as grace period ends

The Brief The City of Oakland will officially begin issuing citations for unpaid Sunday parking meters starting today, ending a grace period that began in January. Meters are active citywide from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays, with extended hours from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Lake Merritt area. Officials stated the policy change is designed to increase parking turnover and reduce traffic congestion on what many local businesses call their busiest day.



Oakland drivers who fail to pay for Sunday parking will now face tickets as the city’s months-long grace period officially draws to a close.

Since January, the city has been operating parking meters on Sundays but focused on education rather than enforcement. Starting today, that leniency ends. Meters are now fully active in much of the city between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. In the high-traffic areas surrounding Lake Merritt, enforcement extends from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m.

City leaders introduced the change to better support the local economy. They noted that many Oakland businesses experience their highest volume of customers on Sundays. By requiring payment, the city aims to free up more parking spaces by encouraging vehicle turnover and reducing the traffic caused by drivers circling for spots.

The move marks a permanent shift for the city, which previously allowed free parking on Sundays. Drivers are encouraged to check the specific hours posted on meters in their area to avoid citations.