1 injured in stabbing at Oakland's Castlemont High School

The Brief Oakland police responded Thursday to Castlemont High School after a stabbing on campus around 10:23 a.m. The initial report came in of a reported assault that turned out to be a stabbing. Officials have not released additional information about the incident.



A person was wounded in a stabbing Thursday at Castlemont High School in Oakland, authorities said.

Campus stabbing

Oakland police said officers and medics were dispatched to the school after a report of an assault around 10:23 a.m. Authorities later confirmed the incident was a stabbing.

One person was wounded and taken to a local hospital. Authorities said the victim's injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Officials have not released additional details about what led to the stabbing or identified those involved.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Oakland police show up at Castlemont police after an assault was reported. Aug. 20, 2026

Aftermath

Aerial footage showed a line of police vehicles outside the school as officers investigated.

Some parents in the area said they were not immediately notified about the incident. They said they noticed police activity at the campus and went to the school to find out what was happening.