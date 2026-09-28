Amy Hillyard: New leads for missing Oakland coffee shop owner
OAKLAND, Calif. - The search for missing Oakland coffee shop owner Amy Hillyard is back on, six months after she disappeared.
Hillyard, the co-owner of Farley's Coffee, was last seen in March.
New leads to pursue
Hiking trails:
Private investigators told the San Francisco Chronicle and SF Gate they are pursuing a new lead discovered on her computer.
The day before Hillyard disappeared, she looked up eight Bay Area hiking trails. Search crews have not yet looked for her on five of those trails, some of which are located in Berkeley.
Volunteers plan to focus their efforts on those trails using drones and other equipment this week.
Hillyard's family is offering a $25,000 reward for information on her whereabouts.
The Source: Information for this story comes from the San Francisco Chronicle, SFGate and prior KTVU reporting.