Dublin police arrest married couple for allegedly shooting, killing son-in-law at park

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The Brief Jonathan McKinsey, 40, was found fatally shot just before 3:10 p.m. on Saturday at the Dublin Sports Grounds. Police arrested Shouyong Zhang and Shili Chen, both 77, in connection with the shooting. The suspects were identified as the victim's parents-in-law.



Dublin police on Sunday announced a married couple were arrested for allegedly shooting and killing their son-in-law near a park.

What we know:

A Dublin Police Services sergeant driving near the Dublin Sports Grounds located at 6700 Dublin Blvd. just before 3:10 p.m. on Saturday noticed a man lying in the parking lot and immediately stopped to investigate, according to a police department statement.

About the same time as the sergeant stopped to investigate, Dublin Police Services received several 911 calls reporting a shooting in the same area.

Authorities found Jonathan McKinsey, 40, of Dublin with multiple gunshout wounds at the scene, and he was pronounced dead.

With help from witnesses, within minutes, DPS officers located and detained two suspects who had remained nearby," the police department said. "DPS thanks the witnesses and community members who assisted responding officers; their cooperation was critical to the swift arrest of the suspects."

The suspects were identified as Shouyong Zhang, 77, and Shili Chen, 77, both of Dublin. Police said the two are a married couple and are McKinsey’s parents-in-law.

Zhang and Chen were arrested on suspicion of murder and booked into Santa Rita Jail.

What we don't know:

A motive for the shooting was under investigation, and anyone with information was asked to contact Dublin Police Services Sergeant Ahmad Mateen at 925-786-7989.