Oakland city leaders reject additional police department cuts with mayor breaking tie vote

The Oakland City Council deadlocked on a proposal late Tuesday night that would have cut another $11 million from the police department with Mayor Libby Schaaf breaking the four-four tie by voting "no."

She said the council already slashed the police budget last month by more than $14 million and that additional cuts are reckless and will slow down emergency response times. Earlier, Schaaf's house had been vandalized. Some of the words red "Defund OPD" in bright red paint.

The nine-hour meeting ended at about 11 p.m.

The proposal would have diverted the $11 million to social services and community programs, including violence prevention in schools and adding community safety ambassadors in the city.

Councilmembers Rebecca Kaplan and Nikki Fortunato Bas supported cutting a total of $25 million from the police department's $300-million budget.