Oakland Coliseum has new A's signage after 'Rooted' banner taken down

By KTVU staff
Published 
Oakland Athletics
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Coliseum has a new sign after the "Rooted in Oakland" signage came down earlier this week.

As' president Dave Kaval shared photos of the new sign on social media.

The new art shows historic moments for the Oakland A's, including a number of walk-off celebrations from recent seasons, World Series events from the 1970s and Oakland's own Rickey Henderson.

Kaval said this season will be a celebration of the team's 50-plus years in Oakland.

The A's have announced they are leaving Oakland for Las Vegas.

