'Rooted in Oakland Since '68' sign taken down at Coliseum

There's a big change at the Oakland Coliseum.

SkyFox flew over the stadium on Monday as workers took down the big sign at the entrance that read: "Rooted in Oakland Since '68."

The sign was taken down ahead of what could be the A's last opening day in Oakland, as the organization still plans to move to Vegas.

The Oakland A's lease at the Coliseum expires at the end of this upcoming season, although the baseball team is in talks with the Coliseum Authority to possibly extend the lease until the Las Vegas stadium is completed.