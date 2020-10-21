Oakland council says unsheltered can't sleep in parks near homes and schools, but will not seek arrests

article

The Oakland City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a policy that does not allow homeless people to sleep in parks and near homes, businesses and schools but also states they will not be arrested for setting up camp outside.

Mayor Libby Schaaf said this new policy "affirms a core Oakland value: We will never cite nor arrest someone simply for being poor or sleeping outside."

“I’m grateful to the City Council who voted unanimously for a new encampment policy that will help us improve the well-being of all our residents, housed and unhoused," Schaaf added in a statement. "Ending homelessness is a moral imperative. This policy establishes Oakland’s first set of citywide rules."

Not everyone was pleased. More than a hundred people came out to oppose the change.

The San Francisco Chronicle noted the policy faced criticism from homeless people, advocates and residents. During the meeting, people gathered outside the homes of Councilmen Noel Gallo and Dan Kalb to protest the policy. A sign outside Kalb’s home read, “Evicting encampments is murder.”

Advocates and homeless people have said the policy criminalizes them and pushes them out of sight without providing opportunities for permanent or transitional housing.

Unsheltered people will be able to sleep outside as long as they stay in areas that are not highly impactful to the neighborhood.

The new policy defines "high-sensitivity areas," which include playgrounds, parks, soccer fields, tennis courts, basketball courts, places of worship, schools, residences or businesses. The policy prohibits unsheltered people from setting up camp within at least 50 feet of these places. Tents will have to be 150 feet away from a middle school, preschool or child care center and 100 feet away from high schools.

City Council members can allow encampments to form in high-sensitivity areas, but only if they are managed by nonprofit, faith-based or advocacy organizations.

Encampments are allowed in low-sensitivity areas but are limited to one side of the street and prohibited from blocking bike lanes and pedestrian traffic.

Schaaf gave credit to Councilmember Loren Taylor for "leading a long and comprehensive input process" that informed this policy. And she noted that 1,200 Oaklanders, housed and unhoused, participated in a survey, while there were multiple town halls and direct conversations about how to best deal with this situation.

Oakland’s homeless population has increased by 47% from 2017 to 2019. The number of unsheltered people, during that same time period, increased by 68%. Oakland has about 140 encampments of tents and RVs.

Enforcement will begin in January.