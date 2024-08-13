Oakland disabled seniors band together to get new tenant protection law passed

A group of disabled residents at a senior living apartment complex in East Oakland took matters into their own hands after their elevators kept breaking down and they were stuck in their units for days at a time.

It led to the creation of an ordinance protecting disabled tenants in Oakland.

In April, KTVU covered the problems at the facility, including state and local investigations. Now, they say their voices are finally being heard.

Just four months ago, the building was under investigation by CalOSHA and the Oakland Fire Department.

At the time, all three of the elevators in the building were shut down by the state because the elevators were overdue for required safety testing.

"We’re stuck in our apartments," said a resident, Shaaron Green-Peace.

The residents were fed up, and finally took the issue to City Hall.

"If nobody hears you, nothing’s going to get done," said another resident, Leo Handy Jr.

The Oakland City Attorney’s Office got a call, leading to the creation of a new ordinance, requiring landlords to maintain elevators and temporarily relocate disabled tenants when access to their units is impacted by an inoperable elevator.

In July, residents at the senior living facility spoke up at a city council meeting, where councilmembers unanimously passed the ordinance.

"It’s a pleasure to know that someone finally listened to us," said Green-Peace.

Deputy City Attorney Braz Shabrell said the key component is the enforcement of regular maintenance.

"These breakdowns just should not be happening all the time, but there needs to be a regular schedule of maintenance," said Shabrell.

The problem is, the ordinance will not go into effect until the end of the year, and the elevator problems persist at Oakland Station.

"It’s a hassle because in this chair, we can’t go downstairs unless someone puts some skis on it and slides downstairs," Handy Jr. said.

Residents reported only one elevator was working this week.

"Two days ago, it stopped coming up to the fifth floor," said Green-Peace. "I was supposed to go to the dentist today, but I couldn’t."

A sign tacked on the wall by the leasing office reads, "If you need to access the fifth floor you can exit on the 4th floor and walk up the stairs or get off elevator on the 6th floor and walk down the stairs."

"That’s just unacceptable," said resident Rose Luster-Brooks.

When the new ordinance kicks in, landlords could be looking at expensive fines, that increase each day an elevator is out of commission.

Residents at Oakland Station said the state will be inspecting the complex Wednesday for any safety hazards.

KTVU reached out to the property owners at Oakland Station, ConAm, and did not hear back in time for this report.

The ordinance will go into effect on December 15. It will impact all housing facilities with three units or more that have an elevator.