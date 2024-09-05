A woman killed early Sunday in a crash on Interstate 880 in Oakland by a driver suspected of being under the influence was on her way to work.

Michael Dela Rosa said on a GoFundMe page that his wife, Criscel Dela Rosa, was the victim who lost her life in the crash.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. near the Embarcadero exit.

He said that although his wife usually had Sundays off, she had decided to work that day. She never made it.

"I received the worst news of my life," Michael Dela Rosa wrote. "I was awaken to the call that my wife was involved in a traffic collision on 880 North near Embarcadero Avenue. I tried desperately to call her & find out what happened to see if she was okay and I was left unanswered."

He went to the crash site after looking up traffic reports online and saw his wife's Tesla in ruins.

Coroners later confirmed his wife died in the crash.

"It hurt me to see how devastating the car crash was and I can only imagine what pain she went through with that car crash," Michael Dela Rosa wrote. He described his wife as a "wonderful woman, good-hearted person, church-going individual, a loving wife, and a great mother. He added that she was the foundation of their family.

Criscel Dela Rosa left behind a 7-year-old daughter.

Her husband is raising funds to bring her siblings from overseas to the U.S. for her funeral.

Authorities have not released the name of the alleged DUI driver arrested following the crash that involved several vehicles, including multiple Teslas and a Freightliner box truck, on I-880.

The California Highway Patrol said a white Tesla Model Y, a white Tesla Model 3, and a red Toyota Rav4 were involved in a crash.

Following the first collision, the box truck hit the back of the Tesla Model Y, killing Criscel Dela Rosa. Officers arrested the driver of the Tesla Model 3 on suspicion of DUI.