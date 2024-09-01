One dead after box truck crashes into Tesla on I-880, one arrested on suspicion of DUI

One person died after a suspected drunk driver behind the wheel of a Tesla Model 3 on Sunday morning was involved in multi-vehicle crash in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol Oakland office.

CHP was called to a collision involving multiple Teslas and a Freightliner box truck at 5:34 a.m. near the Embarcadero exit. The agency says that a white Tesla Model Y crashed alongside a white Tesla Model 3 and a red Toyota Rav4.

After the first collision, a Freightliner box truck crashed into the back of the Tesla Model Y, killing the driver. CHP arrested the driver of the Tesla Model 3 for suspicion of driving under the influence.

The driver of the Freightliner was evaluated at the scene, and investigators determined they were not under the influence. CHP did not say whether either of the Teslas was operating on their auto-pilot features at the time of the crash.

Several lanes of traffic were closed during the investigation, but all lanes reopened by 9:33 a.m. on Sunday.