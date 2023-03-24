Oakland teachers plan walkout Friday over pay

Thousands of Oakland teachers are planning a walkout Friday in response to their ongoing contract dispute with the district.

Educators plan to rally in front of at least two Oakland high schools starting at 7:30 a.m. and then head to a bigger rally at 11 a.m. at Frank Ogawa Plaza.

The teachers say the sickout is in reaction to what they call the district's "insulting" contract proposal.

The two sides are far apart on pay, and class size.