Family of slain teacher vows to carry on her legacy after Oakland nightclub shooting

The Brief Family of slain Oakland teacher Latetia Bobo spoke publicly for the first time, honoring her legacy as an educator and mentor. Bobo, an eighth-grade teacher, was killed in a March 7 shooting at EZ’s Lounge that also injured five others. Her family says they plan to work with community leaders to prevent gun violence and continue her mission of uplifting students



Family members of a schoolteacher killed in a shooting at a downtown Oakland nightclub spoke publicly for the first time Tuesday, saying they want to honor her memory by continuing her work of empowering students.

Remembering Latetia Bobo

What they're saying:

"As a big sister, it was just amazing to see her every day on campus and do, and watch her blossom as an educator," said LaShontae Norman, whose sister, Latetia Bobo, was killed in the March 7 shooting at EZ’s Lounge.

Bobo was an eighth-grade English language arts teacher at Caliber Beta Academy in San Pablo. Norman also works at the school.

"I know that the Caliber community, while it's a loss, there's hope that we can continue to empower students to be the best they can be," Norman said.

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Loved ones wore pendants featuring a photo Bobo, whom they remembered as both an accomplished singer and a positive influence on others.

"She has traveled the world, achieved her goals, and done it all with humility, love and joy," said her brother-in-law, Keith Norman.

Keith Norman said the family hopes to work with Oakland city officials, community groups, and churches to prevent the type of violence that took Bobo's life.

"She had a tremendous reach, and she did so much good," he said. "That’s what motivates us to pursue change."

Shootout at Oakland nightclub

What we know:

KTVU has learned that Markise Martin, the father of a 1-year-old girl, and another man exchanged gunfire at EZ’s Lounge near 14th and Franklin streets. Authorities said Martin was on the ground when his AR-15-style rifle fired into the crowd, killing Bobo and injuring five others. Martin later died.

On Tuesday, Bobo’s family declined to discuss the circumstances leading up to her death, instead focusing on her life and impact.

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"Latetia lived goodness. So it’s about sharing more goodness," said Rev. Carol Estes, pastor at a West Oakland church. "Latetia was stubbornly determined for good. She loved. She was caring. She was kind. She was concerned about others."

Now, her family says that nurturing spirit will live on.

"Latetia Bobo dedicated her life to uplifting others, and we are committed to carrying this mission forward," Keith Norman said.

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on X @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan