‘Beloved’ East Bay teacher identified as victim in fatal Downtown Oakland shooting

The Brief English language arts teacher Latetia Bobo, 33, was killed in a mass shooting at a Downtown Oakland bar. Bobo taught eighth grade at the Caliber: Beta Academy in San Pablo. OPD officers detained several people at the scene and recovered several firearms, but the department did not say whether anyone was arrested in connection with the shooting.



An eighth grade teacher at a San Pablo charter school has been identified as one of two victims killed early Saturday morning in a mass shooting at a Downtown Oakland bar.

Caliber Public Schools – a charter school with two campuses in San Pablo and Vallejo – announced on Instagram Sunday afternoon that Latetia Bobo, 33, was shot and killed at EZ’s Lounge, a bar located at 412 14th St.

Bobo taught English language arts at the charter school’s Caliber: Beta Academy campus in San Pablo.

"Ms. Bobo was such a special part of our community, deeply cherished by her students, their families, and her colleagues," Caliber Public Schools said." Whether it was supporting a student, connecting with a family, or collaborating with a teammate, she did so with intention and heart. She was an incredible educator and an even more incredible human being who truly valued relationships and community."

The backstory:

Oakland Police Department officers were called just after 3:30 a.m. on Saturday to EZ's Lounge on reports of the shooting and found the seven victims injured at the scene, according to a department statement.

"I didn’t even hear the gun shots, I just heard like 100 people running," said a tattoo artist who goes by the name Kuzi and who was inside Oakland Ink a few doors down. "There were a lot of people crying, screaming, the whole street was blocked off."

Bobo died at the scene, while an unidentified 25-year-old man died at a hospital.

OPD officers detained several people at the scene and recovered several firearms, but the department did not say whether anyone was arrested in connection with the shooting.

What they're saying:

"We know that Ms. Bobo has touched many lives, and we will continue to honor her legacy through the love, compassion, and dedication she showed every day," Caliber Public Schools said in a statement. "During this time, we ask that you keep the Bobo family in your thoughts and prayers."